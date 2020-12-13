JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Delek US worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,467,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

