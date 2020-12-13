Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

