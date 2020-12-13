Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €129.00 ($151.76) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($122.35).

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €107.90 ($126.94) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €113.75 ($133.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.89.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

