Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of GLAPF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

