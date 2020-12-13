Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €582.50 ($685.29).

KER stock opened at €573.50 ($674.71) on Friday. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €582.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €534.56.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

