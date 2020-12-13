KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.00 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.