Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 66,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

