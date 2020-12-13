Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

