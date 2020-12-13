Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,511 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application.

