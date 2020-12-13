Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.83

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.83 and last traded at C$31.79, with a volume of 29910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.20.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.