LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €55.00 by Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.36 ($63.95).

LXS stock opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €62.72 ($73.79). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

