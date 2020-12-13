Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Head to Head Analysis

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Leidos alerts:

68.3% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $11.09 billion 1.35 $667.00 million $5.17 20.39 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.