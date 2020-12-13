Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $87.57 and last traded at $91.59. 5,582,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 1,728,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,272 shares of company stock worth $50,256,304.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

