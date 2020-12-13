Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,701 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.