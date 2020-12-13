Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.