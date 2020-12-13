Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $69.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.