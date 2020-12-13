Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIDE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.