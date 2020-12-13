LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Up to $230.00

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $242.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 38,153 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.17. The firm has a market cap of £243.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

