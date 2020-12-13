Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$478,936.00.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.