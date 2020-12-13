Lydall (NYSE:LDL) versus Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Critical Contrast

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -19.34% -1.72% -0.60% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -13.74% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lydall and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $837.40 million 0.64 -$70.51 million N/A N/A Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lydall has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lydall and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Lydall beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, respiratory protection, and industrial processes. This segment also provides nonwoven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building product, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the dash insulators, cabin flooring, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, fuel tank, exhaust, tunnel, spare tire, engine compartment, outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

