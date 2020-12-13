M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Shares Gap Down to $150.00

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.00, but opened at $145.00. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.05.

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L)’s previous dividend of $1.40. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Company Profile (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.