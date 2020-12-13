Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.00. Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 165,718 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.26. The firm has a market cap of £26.85 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Get Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Lojszczyk acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Also, insider Nicholas Smith acquired 2,559,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £51,187.50 ($66,876.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,829,375 shares of company stock worth $7,938,750 in the last three months.

About Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.