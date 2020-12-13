MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 183.20%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.31. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

