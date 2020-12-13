Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.