Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.95 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 138,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.