Martin Court Sells 1,051 Shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total value of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £140.70 ($183.83).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, for a total transaction of £120.24 ($157.09).

Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock opened at GBX 2,133.03 ($27.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,968.57. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 20.24 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

