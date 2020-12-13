Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $272.63

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $272.63 and last traded at $271.32, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.45.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,659 shares of company stock valued at $61,781,839. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

