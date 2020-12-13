Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Head to Head Comparison

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maverix Metals and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Franco-Nevada 1 4 5 0 2.40

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $165.68, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 20.28 -$7.67 million $0.06 80.17 Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 29.66 $344.10 million $1.82 72.09

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Maverix Metals on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.