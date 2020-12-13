Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Down to $119.50

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.50, but opened at $116.00. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 77,491 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.50. The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58). Also, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total value of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

