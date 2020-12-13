MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.38.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

