Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $758.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

