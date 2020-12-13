Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.