Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s 2nd Largest Position

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,130,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $448,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,118,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $655,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,991 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

