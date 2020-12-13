Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,553 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

