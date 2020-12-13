Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

