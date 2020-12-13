Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $1.94. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,161 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 939.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.