Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $80.00

Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $75.00. Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2,521 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.41.

About Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.