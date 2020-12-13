Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $42.35. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 737,008 shares traded.

MTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In related news, insider Philippa Couttie acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

