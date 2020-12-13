Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 15.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s stock price shot up 15.4% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $9.96. 1,402,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 364,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth about $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

