Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $224.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.90 million and the highest is $224.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $166.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $831.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.30 million to $836.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $931.07 million, with estimates ranging from $869.70 million to $955.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

MPWR opened at $306.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $358.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at $80,845,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,009 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

