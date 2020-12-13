Morgan Stanley Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Underweight

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $19.84 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

