Morgan Stanley Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $221.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.22.

Public Storage stock opened at $220.06 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

