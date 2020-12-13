Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€420.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €353.36 ($415.71).

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.