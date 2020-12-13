Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

