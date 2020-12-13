Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Equal Weight

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,179,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.