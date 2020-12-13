Morgan Stanley Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Overweight

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of ET opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

