Morgan Stanley Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Equal Weight

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $107,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $354,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 322.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 148,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

