Morgan Stanley Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Equal Weight”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.