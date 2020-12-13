Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Up to $285.50

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $285.50, but opened at $298.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 28,481 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £256.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

About Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

