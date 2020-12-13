MTS Systems (MTSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect MTS Systems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MTSC. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.